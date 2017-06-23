Sunworks, Inc. Nevada Governor Signs Revised Solar Bill Merging of...

Sunworks, Inc. Nevada Governor Signs ...

Sunworks, Inc. Nevada Governor Signs Revised Solar Bill

Sunworks, Inc. , a leading provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial, industrial , and residential markets, praised the signing of Nevada Assembly Bill 405 by Governor Brian Sandoval. The new AB405 includes a "Solar Bill of Rights" provision, which reinstates net metering with a new system that uses a tiered approach for calculating the export rate of electricity based on the overall penetration of rooftop solar installations throughout the state.

