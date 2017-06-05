Southern Nevada drone companies looking to hire

Art Eggers, engineering technology professor, at the College of Southern Nevada, talks about Nevadaճ first academic program focused on unmanned aircraft systems that he will lead at the college's Cheyenne Campus on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in North Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Drones inside a classroom which will teach Nevada's first academic program focused on unmanned aircraft systems at the College of Southern Nevada, Cheyenne Campus on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in North Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.