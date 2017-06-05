Senate Unanimously Passes Bill to Pro...

Senate Unanimously Passes Bill to Protect Rights of Renewable Energy Users

The Nevada Senate has unanimously passed bill AB405. The bill establishes certain protections for and ensures the rights of a person who uses renewable energy and revises provisions governing net metering.

