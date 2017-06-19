Senate Republicans just lost a key vote on their healthcare bill
Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada told reporters on Friday that he will not vote for Senate Republican leadership's healthcare bill as it stands now. "It's not the answer, it's simply not the answer," Heller said.
