Sandoval weighs bills for clean energ...

Sandoval weighs bills for clean energy, Medicaid for all

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval faced big decisions on the future of the state's energy and health care policies on Tuesday with several bills the Legislature sent to him in its final hours. The governor signed a dozen bills Tuesday, but he faces hundreds more, including several measures that lawmakers passed to him just before the session closed at the end of Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Jun 2 Flyboy 20
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) May 31 Sambo74 26
Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat May 21 Local 1
News Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv... May 20 Grief Counselor 3
Earlier this week May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust May '17 Local 1
News 5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca... May '17 Solarman 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,159 • Total comments across all topics: 281,609,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC