Sandoval weighs bills for clean energy, Medicaid for all
Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval faced big decisions on the future of the state's energy and health care policies on Tuesday with several bills the Legislature sent to him in its final hours. The governor signed a dozen bills Tuesday, but he faces hundreds more, including several measures that lawmakers passed to him just before the session closed at the end of Monday.
