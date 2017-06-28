Rural Nevada to Lose Big Obamacare In...

Rural Nevada to Lose Big Obamacare Insurer on Jan. 1

4 hrs ago Read more: News Max

One of Nevada's three Obamacare insurance carriers said Wednesday it will put out of the exchange in January, citing spiraling costs and uncertainty surrounding the Affordable Care Act. Prominence Health Plan, which offers individual and family plans, told state officials it would leave the Obamacare exchange Jan. 1, The Reno Gazette-Journal reported.

