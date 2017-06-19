Rosen expected to challenge Heller fo...

Rosen expected to challenge Heller for Senate seat

Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's closely watched re-election bid heated up Tuesday with Democratic officials saying freshman Rep. Jacky Rosen will contest him in 2018. No other challengers have entered the race and Rosen, a former computer programmer and president of a Henderson synagogue, has not officially declared her candidacy.

