Return of net metering expected to boost rooftop solar industry in Nevada

Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Gov. Brian Sandoval is expected to sign a bill next week that sets new rates for the excess solar power customers return to utility companies, a decision that's spurring industry optimism and the return of at least two rooftop solar installers to the state. Assembly Bill 405 seeks to revive a program known as net metering, a payment structure that was essentially gutted by a decision that state utility regulators made under the direction of the 2015 Legislature.

