Retiring Henderson mayor doesn't rule out future political office
Outgoing Henderson Mayor Andy Hafen speaks during a Henderson Chamber of Commerce networking breakfast at the Fiesta Henderson Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Henderson Mayor Andy Hafen couldn't run for re-election this year because of term limits, but the longtime staple of local government is leaving the door open for some kind of return to political office.
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Jun 2
|Flyboy
|20
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|May 31
|Sambo74
|26
|Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat
|May 21
|Local
|1
|Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv...
|May 20
|Humanspirit
|1
|Earlier this week
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May '17
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
