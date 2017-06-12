Retiring Henderson mayor doesn't rule...

Retiring Henderson mayor doesn't rule out future political office

Outgoing Henderson Mayor Andy Hafen speaks during a Henderson Chamber of Commerce networking breakfast at the Fiesta Henderson Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Henderson Mayor Andy Hafen couldn't run for re-election this year because of term limits, but the longtime staple of local government is leaving the door open for some kind of return to political office.

