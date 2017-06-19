Rep. Jacky Rosen to challenge Sen. De...

Rep. Jacky Rosen to challenge Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada

1 hr ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen is expected to run for Senate in Nevada, challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller, according to sources. Rosen's announcement Monday sets up a compelling race in the Battle Born State, since Nevada's Senate seat is one that Democrats hope to pick up in the midterms.

Chicago, IL

