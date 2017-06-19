Rep. Jacky Rosen to challenge Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada
Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen is expected to run for Senate in Nevada, challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller, according to sources. Rosen's announcement Monday sets up a compelling race in the Battle Born State, since Nevada's Senate seat is one that Democrats hope to pick up in the midterms.
