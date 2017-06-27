Q&A: Nevada to launch latest legal vi...

Q&A: Nevada to launch latest legal vice for tourists: Pot

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

This June 21, 2017, file photo shows a sign on the Mynt Cannabis Dispensary across the street from Harrah's hotel-casino in downtown Reno, Nev. The Mynt is one of at least four medical marijuana dispensaries in Reno that have received the necessary local licenses and are ready to start selling marijuana for recreational use on July 1 as long as they get their anticipated state license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Jun 22 Vickisgift 27
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Jun 2 Flyboy 20
Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat May '17 Local 1
News Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv... May '17 Humanspirit 1
Earlier this week May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust May '17 Local 1
News 5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca... May '17 Solarman 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,821 • Total comments across all topics: 282,085,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC