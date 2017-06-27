In recognition of World Refugee Day, ...

3 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

In recognition of World Refugee Day, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, ECDC African Community Center and the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada hosted a Cultural Resource Fair for over 3,000 refugees at the Lady of Las Vegas Bevan Hall on June 23, 2017..

