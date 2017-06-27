In recognition of World Refugee Day, Catholic Char
In recognition of World Refugee Day, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, ECDC African Community Center and the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada hosted a Cultural Resource Fair for over 3,000 refugees at the Lady of Las Vegas Bevan Hall on June 23, 2017..
