Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Nevada identified

19 hrs ago

TV reports authorities have identified the person killed May 25 as 64-year-old Neil Byron Crane. Las Vegas Metro police say the incident took place that night at Charleston Boulevard and Honolulu Street.

Chicago, IL

