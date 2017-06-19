Nevada's on-again, off-again marijuan...

Nevada's on-again, off-again marijuana sales back on

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Nevada regulators reaffirmed Friday that they intend to issue licenses necessary for retailers to begin selling pot for recreational use on July 1, despite a court order that threatens to scuttle the plan. The licensees could include as many as 25 medical dispensaries in the Las Vegas area and four others in Reno that already have medical retail licenses and local business licenses, "as long as the inventory they sell as retail meets the packaging and labeling requirements in the emergency regulation we will have adopted Monday," state Department of Taxation spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Thu Vickisgift 27
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Jun 2 Flyboy 20
Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat May '17 Local 1
News Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv... May '17 Humanspirit 1
Earlier this week May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust May '17 Local 1
News 5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca... May '17 Solarman 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,460 • Total comments across all topics: 282,001,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC