Nevada's on-again, off-again marijuana sales back on
Nevada regulators reaffirmed Friday that they intend to issue licenses necessary for retailers to begin selling pot for recreational use on July 1, despite a court order that threatens to scuttle the plan. The licensees could include as many as 25 medical dispensaries in the Las Vegas area and four others in Reno that already have medical retail licenses and local business licenses, "as long as the inventory they sell as retail meets the packaging and labeling requirements in the emergency regulation we will have adopted Monday," state Department of Taxation spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein said.
