Nevada will provide some voter data for 2016 election probe
In this Oct. 26, 2016, file photo, casino workers vote at an early voting site in Las Vegas. Nevada's top election official said Friday the state will provide public voter information requested by a White House commission that is investigating claims of voter fraud in the 2016 election, but will not turn over information such as Social Security numbers of voters and who people voted for.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jun 22
|Vickisgift
|27
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Jun 2
|Flyboy
|20
|Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat
|May '17
|Local
|1
|Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv...
|May '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Earlier this week
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May '17
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC