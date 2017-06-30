Nevada will provide some voter data f...

Nevada will provide some voter data for 2016 election probe

In this Oct. 26, 2016, file photo, casino workers vote at an early voting site in Las Vegas. Nevada's top election official said Friday the state will provide public voter information requested by a White House commission that is investigating claims of voter fraud in the 2016 election, but will not turn over information such as Social Security numbers of voters and who people voted for.

