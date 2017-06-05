Nevada tribes a step closer to legally growing, selling marijuana
Native American tribal governments in Nevada will now be able to negotiate directly with the governor's office on marijuana, thanks to legislation passed Friday. Senate Bill 375, which opens the door for legal negotiations on the use and sale of medical marijuana on tribal lands, also allows the governor's office to bypass federal laws that limit commerce talks between tribes and Congress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Jun 2
|Flyboy
|20
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|May 31
|Sambo74
|26
|Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat
|May 21
|Local
|1
|Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv...
|May 20
|Grief Counselor
|3
|Earlier this week
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May '17
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC