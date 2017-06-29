Nevada to legalize pot possession this weekend, as debate rages
Call it a "strip"-tease: Nevada this weekend will technically legalize marijuana possession, but that doesn't mean gamblers and revelers can light up on the Las Vegas Strip. The new rules go into effect on July 1, allowing people 21 and older to legally possess an ounce of marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jun 22
|Vickisgift
|27
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Jun 2
|Flyboy
|20
|Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat
|May '17
|Local
|1
|Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv...
|May '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Earlier this week
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May '17
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC