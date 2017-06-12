Nevada May Become First State To Offer Medicaid To All, Regardless Of Income
A bill that would allow all Nevadans without insurance to buy into Medicaid starting in 2019 awaits Governor Brian Sandoval's signature or veto. Nevadans will find out this week whether their state will become the first in the country to allow anyone to buy into Medicaid, the government health care program for the poor and disabled.
