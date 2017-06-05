Nevada Mandates 3-Point Belts for School Buses
Nevada has joined its neighbor California in becoming one of the only states to require three-point seat belts for school buses. On Sunday, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval signed into law a bill, AB485 , that mandates lap-shoulder belts for passengers on new school buses purchased on or after July 1, 2019.
Read more at School Bus Fleet.
