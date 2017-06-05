Nevada Mandates 3-Point Belts for Sch...

Nevada Mandates 3-Point Belts for School Buses

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: School Bus Fleet

Nevada has joined its neighbor California in becoming one of the only states to require three-point seat belts for school buses. On Sunday, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval signed into law a bill, AB485 , that mandates lap-shoulder belts for passengers on new school buses purchased on or after July 1, 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at School Bus Fleet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Jun 2 Flyboy 20
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) May 31 Sambo74 26
Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat May 21 Local 1
News Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv... May 20 Grief Counselor 3
Earlier this week May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust May '17 Local 1
News 5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca... May '17 Solarman 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,333 • Total comments across all topics: 281,626,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC