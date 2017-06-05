Nevada Legislature approaches final hours of session
Nevada lawmakers are on the last day of a session that became focused on disagreements over education savings accounts, capital improvements and a proposed marijuana tax. The education funding debate had lawmakers working to resolve budget uncertainty in the final days of the 2017 session.
