Nevada judge mulls suit over July 1 r...

Nevada judge mulls suit over July 1 recreational pot startup

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

In this March 24, 2017 file photo, Nevada state Sen. Don Gustavson, R-Sparks, smells a sample of marijuana as Christopher Price, a ''budtender'' at the Blum medical marijuana dispensary, describes the operation during a brief tour a the store in Reno, Nev. A judge in Nevada is trying to decide whether the state's first sales of recreational marijuana should begin as scheduled July 1 despite complaints from alcohol distributors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Jun 2 Flyboy 20
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) May 31 Sambo74 26
Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat May 21 Local 1
News Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv... May 20 Humanspirit 1
Earlier this week May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust May '17 Local 1
News 5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca... May '17 Solarman 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,742,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC