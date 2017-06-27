Nevada health plan exchange braces for cut to rural counties
The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange announced today that its insurance carriers were eliminating coverage next year to 14 out of 17 Nevada counties. Exchange Executive Director Heather Korbulic said in a news release that she and staff members are working to ensure that those counties have access to other resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
