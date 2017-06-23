Nevada governor vetoes bill to open '...

Nevada governor vetoes bill to open 'Medicaid for all'

The first Republican governor who opted to expand Medicaid has decided that Nevada will not be the first state in the nation to attempt to open the government-subsidized health care program to anyone, regardless of need. On Friday, Gov. Brian Sandoval vetoed the policy proposal that also requires federal approval just hours ahead of a deadline to act on the bill before it would have become law automatically.

