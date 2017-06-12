Nevada Files Motion to Dismiss Lawsui...

Nevada Files Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit Threatening State's Ability to Fight Yucca Mountain

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

The State of Nevada filed a motion this week to dismiss a State of Texas lawsuit that threatens to weaken Nevada's opposition to the Yucca Mountain repository. The Texas lawsuit seeks to force the federal government to cut short the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's Yucca Mountain licensing process and put an end to the Department of Energy's consent-based siting initiative for nuclear waste storage and disposal facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Jun 2 Flyboy 20
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) May 31 Sambo74 26
Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat May 21 Local 1
News Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv... May 20 Humanspirit 1
Earlier this week May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust May '17 Local 1
News 5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca... May '17 Solarman 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,896 • Total comments across all topics: 281,776,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC