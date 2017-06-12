Nevada Files Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit Threatening State's Ability to Fight Yucca Mountain

The State of Nevada filed a motion this week to dismiss a State of Texas lawsuit that threatens to weaken Nevada's opposition to the Yucca Mountain repository. The Texas lawsuit seeks to force the federal government to cut short the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's Yucca Mountain licensing process and put an end to the Department of Energy's consent-based siting initiative for nuclear waste storage and disposal facilities.

