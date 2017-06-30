Nevada family awarded nearly $1M for abuse of autistic son

The family of an autistic student will receive $900,000 from the Clark County School District to settle claims the student was improperly restrained by a teacher's aide during the 2011-12 school year. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday that one federal and one state lawsuit were settled in the case of former Variety School teacher's aide Lachelle James, who John and Dina Phipps accuse of abusing their then-11-year-old nonverbal son.

