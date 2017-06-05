Nevada Department of Public Safety Earns Recognition for Registering Organ, Eye, and Tissue Donors
The Nevada Highway Patrol has earned the distinction of being the first state law enforcement agency in the nation to join the National Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign sponsored by the Division of Transplantation, Health Resources and Services Administration, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
