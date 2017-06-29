Nevada casinos win more than $991.6M ...

Nevada casinos win more than $991.6M from gamblers in May

Casinos across Nevada in May posted their third monthly year-over-year revenue increase in a row, pumping the optimism of state gambling regulators. The casinos statewide won more than $991.6 million from gamblers last month, according to data released Thursday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board .

