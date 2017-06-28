Nev. State Sen: Recreational Pot in Vegas This Saturday, Like 'Amsterdam on Steroids'
Dispensaries in Nevada are preparing to open for recreational sales on July 1, a move hailed as a "game-changer" for the state, the Las Vegas Sun reports. "Everything we know shows that millennials are very pro-marijuana, and that's the new marketing push," Nevada state Sen. Tick Segerblom told the Sun.
