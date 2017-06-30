Monuments must be protected
On Thursday, we celebrated the 111th anniversary of the Antiquities Act, a measure that has played a critical role in protecting our nation's greatest natural wonders. The act specifically gives the president the power to set land aside as historic landmarks, historic and prehistoric structures, and other objects of scientific interest.
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Jun 2
|Flyboy
|20
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|May 31
|Sambo74
|26
|Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat
|May 21
|Local
|1
|Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv...
|May 20
|Grief Counselor
|3
|Earlier this week
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May '17
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
