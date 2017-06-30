Monuments must be protected

Monuments must be protected

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

On Thursday, we celebrated the 111th anniversary of the Antiquities Act, a measure that has played a critical role in protecting our nation's greatest natural wonders. The act specifically gives the president the power to set land aside as historic landmarks, historic and prehistoric structures, and other objects of scientific interest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Jun 2 Flyboy 20
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) May 31 Sambo74 26
Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat May 21 Local 1
News Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv... May 20 Grief Counselor 3
Earlier this week May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust May '17 Local 1
News 5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca... May '17 Solarman 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,243 • Total comments across all topics: 281,676,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC