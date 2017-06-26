Miss Nevada Andrea Martinez sets sights on criminal justice career

Miss Nevada 2016 Bailey Gumm crowns Miss Nevada 2017 Andrea Martinez at the 2017 Miss Nevada at Tropicana on June 16. It takes a little detective work to fully understand 23-year-old Andrea Martinez because our newly crowned Miss Nevada she is no ordinary pageant queen. There are no dreams of Hollywood stardom as a TV host or movie actress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.