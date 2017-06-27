Legal Marijuana Tied to Crash Increase

Legal Marijuana Tied to Crash Increase

After legalizing recreational use of marijuana, the states of Colorado, Oregon and Washington saw collision claim frequencies rise about 3% higher overall compared to neighboring states, according to a new analysis from the Highway Loss Data Institute . Washington and Colorado were the first states to legalize recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 and older, when voters approved a ballot measure in November 2012.

