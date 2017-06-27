Legal Marijuana Tied to Crash Increase
After legalizing recreational use of marijuana, the states of Colorado, Oregon and Washington saw collision claim frequencies rise about 3% higher overall compared to neighboring states, according to a new analysis from the Highway Loss Data Institute . Washington and Colorado were the first states to legalize recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 and older, when voters approved a ballot measure in November 2012.
