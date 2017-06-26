Lavender and Honey Festival Comes to Sparks
The festival set up in downtown Sparks showcased honey from local producers, art tables, food, music, yoga, and even beer from Great Basin Brewing Company. The event is the result of a collaboration between two local woman.
