Lanes Along U.S. 95 Shifting For Construction Project
Drivers will notice the Northbound highway will still be narrowed to two travel lanes between Interstate 15 and Rancho Drive, but traffic will slide over to the right side of the freeway from 6 a.m. Thursday until mid-September. Nevada Department of Transportation officials said downtown Las Vegas commuters would be happy to know that the southbound lanes will remain in the current configuration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Jun 2
|Flyboy
|20
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|May 31
|Sambo74
|26
|Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat
|May 21
|Local
|1
|Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv...
|May '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Earlier this week
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May '17
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC