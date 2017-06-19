Lanes Along U.S. 95 Shifting For Cons...

Lanes Along U.S. 95 Shifting For Construction Project

13 hrs ago

Drivers will notice the Northbound highway will still be narrowed to two travel lanes between Interstate 15 and Rancho Drive, but traffic will slide over to the right side of the freeway from 6 a.m. Thursday until mid-September. Nevada Department of Transportation officials said downtown Las Vegas commuters would be happy to know that the southbound lanes will remain in the current configuration.

