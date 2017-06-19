Kasich: I have 'deep concerns' about Senate health plan

Ohio Gov. John Kasich is expressing "deep concerns" about the Senate GOP's healthcare plan, as governors across the country grapple with potential changes to ObamaCare's expansion of Medicaid. "I have deep concerns with the details of the U.S. Senate's plan to fix America's health care system and the resources needed to help our most vulnerable, including those who are dealing with drug addiction, mental illness, and chronic health problems and have no where else to turn," Kasich said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.