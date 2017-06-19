How and where OJ Simpson's parole hearing will take place
Nevada parole officials have set a July 20 date to decide whether O.J. Simpson should be paroled after serving the mandatory minimum of a nine-to-33 year sentence for an armed robbery involving two sports collectibles dealers in Las Vegas in 2007.
