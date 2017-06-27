House panel backs bill to revive Nevada nuclear waste dump
Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., during a press conference where he announced he will vote no on the proposed GOP healthcare bill at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Friday, June 23, 2017 in Las Vegas. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., during a press conference where he announced he will vote no on the proposed GOP healthcare bill at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Friday, June 23, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jun 22
|Vickisgift
|27
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Jun 2
|Flyboy
|20
|Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat
|May '17
|Local
|1
|Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv...
|May '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Earlier this week
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May '17
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC