Henderson police launch speed limit enforcement initiative
During the initiative, which started Sunday, officers will have patrols on several Henderson streets to stop speeding vehicles, the Henderson Police Department said in a statement. Areas known for high speeds and areas that have received the most citizen complaints will be targeted.
