Henderson Approves Plan To Ease Traffic Troubles

The $35 million agreement between the city and the Nevada Department of Transportation will design and construct a new interchange at I-15 and Starr Avenue. The project includes Starr Avenue connections with Las Vegas Boulevard on the east side and Dean Martin Drive on the west side.

