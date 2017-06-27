Henderson Approves Plan To Ease Traffic Troubles
The $35 million agreement between the city and the Nevada Department of Transportation will design and construct a new interchange at I-15 and Starr Avenue. The project includes Starr Avenue connections with Las Vegas Boulevard on the east side and Dean Martin Drive on the west side.
