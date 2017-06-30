Governor Sandoval Outlines Legislative Accomplishments
Just a few days after the close of the 2017 legislative session, Governor Brian Sandoval outlined some accomplishments from the session, highlighting goals he outlined in his State of the State address that were met. Rainy Day Fund I am pleased to report that the budget passed by the Legislature will return approximately $193 million to the Rainy Day Fund or what I like to call, the Nevada family savings account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Jun 2
|Flyboy
|20
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|May 31
|Sambo74
|26
|Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat
|May 21
|Local
|1
|Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv...
|May 20
|Grief Counselor
|3
|Earlier this week
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May '17
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC