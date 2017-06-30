Governor Sandoval Outlines Legislativ...

Governor Sandoval Outlines Legislative Accomplishments

Just a few days after the close of the 2017 legislative session, Governor Brian Sandoval outlined some accomplishments from the session, highlighting goals he outlined in his State of the State address that were met. Rainy Day Fund I am pleased to report that the budget passed by the Legislature will return approximately $193 million to the Rainy Day Fund or what I like to call, the Nevada family savings account.

