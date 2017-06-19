Gov. Sandoval's 2017 veto count is 2n...

Gov. Sandoval's 2017 veto count is 2nd-highest in Nevada history

Read more: KRNV-TV Reno

Gov. Brian Sandoval has vetoed 41 bills this year, a number topped only by the 48 issued in 2009 by Gov. Jim Gibbons. The Las Vegas Sun reports that despite the vetoes and a Democratic majority in both houses of the Legislature, the Republican Sandoval has also signed more than 600 measures into law.

Read more at KRNV-TV Reno.

