Former NFL linebacker Ryan Jones shot...

Former NFL linebacker Ryan Jones shot, killed in Reno

6 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Nevada authorities say former NFL linebacker Ryan Jones was shot dead over the weekend in a Reno apartment and two other people suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Reno Police Department spokesman Officer Tim Broadway declined comment Tuesday on the circumstances that led to Sunday's shooting because detectives were still interviewing people for their investigation.

