Extension service veto an affront

5 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Reading Gov. Brian Sandoval's veto note on a bill to examine the effectiveness of the state's Cooperative Extension Service, you'd come away thinking the measure was an attempt to rob Sandoval's alma mater, UNR. Sandoval contended that the bill threatened to divert 70-75 percent of the federal funding currently received by UNR for extension services, which it oversees statewide, by potentially allowing UNLV and the Desert Research Institute to take over direction of the services in Southern Nevada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

