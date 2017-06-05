Ex-illusionist deposits about $1M for victims' restitution

A former Las Vegas Strip illusionist who is awaiting sentencing on child pornography charges in Nevada has deposited nearly $1 million with a federal court to be used for victim's restitution. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the money was deposited Monday after the $1.24 million sale of a house that Jan Rouven Fuechtener shared with his manager-husband.

