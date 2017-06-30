Dump the Pump: RTC Challenges Locals to Take a Green Commute on June 15

In conjunction with the 12th annual National Dump the Pump Day, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is challenging commuters to "dump the pump" and pledge to take transit on Thursday, June 15, in an effort to reach the goal of eliminating 25,000 vehicle miles from the valley's roadways. On average, there are 1,534 green commuting trips reported daily to Club Ride Commuter Services, the RTC's free eco-friendly program that incentivizes employers and commuters for their alternative modes of transportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.