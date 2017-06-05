CORRECTING and REPLACING Nevada Legis...

CORRECTING and REPLACING Nevada Legislature Passes Bill to Restore Net Metering for Rooftop Solar

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Business Wire

Merging of key solar industry legislation creates a unified path forward for consumer protection and fair value net metering rates )--Within the first paragraph, first sentence the type of Bill referenced should read: Nevada Assembly Bill 405 . Merging of key solar industry legislation creates a unified path forward for consumer protection and fair value net metering rates Sunworks, Inc. , a leading provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial, industrial , and residential markets, praised the approval of Nevada Assembly Bill 405 , which is expected to revive the state's solar market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Jun 2 Flyboy 20
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) May 31 Sambo74 26
Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat May 21 Local 1
News Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv... May 20 Grief Counselor 3
Earlier this week May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust May '17 Local 1
News 5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca... May '17 Solarman 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,644 • Total comments across all topics: 281,600,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC