CORRECTING and REPLACING Nevada Legislature Passes Bill to Restore Net Metering for Rooftop Solar

Merging of key solar industry legislation creates a unified path forward for consumer protection and fair value net metering rates )--Within the first paragraph, first sentence the type of Bill referenced should read: Nevada Assembly Bill 405 . Merging of key solar industry legislation creates a unified path forward for consumer protection and fair value net metering rates Sunworks, Inc. , a leading provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial, industrial , and residential markets, praised the approval of Nevada Assembly Bill 405 , which is expected to revive the state's solar market.

