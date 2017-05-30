Cooperation leads to passage of bill on cooperative extension services
Assembly Bill 407, a bill we co-sponsored, aims to reform cooperative extension service in Nevada. The bipartisan bill empowers the Legislative Council Bureau to audit current CES practices between now and the start of the next legislative session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Fri
|Flyboy
|20
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|May 31
|Sambo74
|26
|Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat
|May 21
|Local
|1
|Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv...
|May 20
|Grief Counselor
|3
|Earlier this week
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May '17
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC