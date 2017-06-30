College Promise campaign celebrates Nevada's free community college law
The College Promise Campaign celebrates Nevada's passage of legislation making a free community college education available to graduating high school seniors. Governor Brian Sandoval signed the Nevada Promise Scholarship into law on June 8, following its unanimous, bipartisan support in both houses of the State Legislature.
