After scathing grant loss, Nevada invests in family planning

In this May 21, 2017, photo, cars are parked outside a Community Health Nursing clinic in Tonopah, Nev., where no other family planning services are available for uninsured residents within 100 miles. Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval signed a bill on Thursday that will backfill hundreds of thousands of federal grant dollars to pay nurses and provide birth control that the state lost after a scathing report described state-run reproductive health clinics in disarray.

