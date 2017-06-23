400 medical calls for 1st night of El...

400 medical calls for 1st night of Electric Daisy Carnival

1 hr ago Read more: KTVN Reno

More than 400 medical calls were reported during the first night of the Electric Daisy Carnival music festival, held in the Nevada desert during Las Vegas' first major heat wave. Officials won't say how many of those 443 medical calls were related to the heat, as reported drug use or pre-existing health conditions could also be a factor.

