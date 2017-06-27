2 insurers to pull out of health exchange in rural Nevada

Thousands of residents will be left uninsured in 14 of Nevada's 17 counties after two insurance companies exit the government-run but privately administered health insurance exchange next year, in what state officials called a health crisis Wednesday. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield said in a Wednesday statement it will no longer offer plans through the exchange in rural Nevada, citing market volatility and the uncertainty of federal operations as Republicans in Congress continue to debate an overhaul of the system.

